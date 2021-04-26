5 Simple Packing Tips For Your Summer Holiday

Packing for a summer vacation can be stressful, as there are so many different things to remember. From swimwear to toiletries and evening wear to beach toys, it can be an overwhelming task that takes some of the excitement away from your holiday. We have put together a few tips to help make the process easier from start to finish so you can relax and enjoy the run up to your holiday!

Have A Detailed Packing List

Without creating a packing list, it is likely you will forget something. Before packing, sit down and use packing lists online for some inspiration of what you will need. Think about everything you use during the day on vacation, from phone chargers and sunscreen to poolside outfits and moisturisers.

Then, you can keep a master copy of this list so you have a good base ready to use each year. Depending on the type of holiday, you can make slight adjustments to make sure you have everything. This will make the packing process much easier and less stressful!

Start The Process Early

There is nothing worse than having to pack for your vacation last minute. It is extremely stressful and something is almost always forgotten, so taking your time with it and starting the process early is advisable. Whether you have room to lay out your suitcases and gradually put bits in, or just create a pile somewhere in the corner, getting bits together early will help to avoid the dreaded moment of forgetting where you have put something for the vacation.

A few months before you go, you could start buying sunscreens, toiletries, evening outfits and swimwear, to take the pressure off closer to the vacation. If you do need a few last minute bits, you won’t be in a major panic!

Pack Swimwear or Outfits Near Top of Case

When you finally arrive at your destination, you are likely to want to throw your bags and head straight down to the pool or beach, or straight out for the evening. The last thing you want is to have to sift through all of your bags to try and find the jewel bikini or evening dress you are looking for.

So, a good tip is to put the outfit you need access to at the very top of the case. If you are arriving in the morning this might be a bikini, or if you are getting to the location later at night, an evening outfit might be a good choice. You can worry about unpacking another time and start enjoying your vacation!

Roll Clothes Rather than Folding

Rolling clothes up rather than folding them can help you to maximise the space you have in your suitcase. It can be difficult to roll up bulkier items like jumpers, yet for thinner items you would typically wear on holiday, rolling is much more efficient in terms of space. However, if you know something creases, it might be best to just lay that neatly towards the top of your suitcase!

Pack Toiletries Carefully

Having toiletries leak onto your holiday clothes is less than ideal! So, it is essential that you spend some time making sure your toiletries aren’t going to leak. One option is to buy your toiletries in the departures lounge after you have gone through security, as this won’t be included in your baggage allowance by most airlines.

If you are buying your toiletries before you go, take a piece of Sellotape and cover the lid. Then, place your toiletries into a bin bag and tie it well. Toiletries have a tendency to break or explode due to the pressure of being in the plane, so making sure that you take precautions is important.

With delicate items like glass perfume bottles, wrap them in a fluffy sock and then place it into the bin bag. This will make sure the item isn’t damaged and also the other toiletry items aren’t damaged!

Only Pack The Toiletries You Need

Continuing on from the previous point, rather than packing full sized toiletries, you’ll save plenty of space by using small travel pots that you can decant your toiletries into. This is especially good if you are going away for less than a week, as you will make sure space isn’t wasted.

This works really well for things like moisturiser, where you definitely won’t use a whole pot when you are away! Buying miniatures for your deodorant and shaving creams is also a great idea to save space.

Split Clothes Up Between Suitcases

Unfortunately, it is quite common for suitcases to go missing during travel. This can happen for many different reasons, yet it is best to be prepared. So, if you are travelling with another person, it is best to spread clothes up between suitcases. For example, make sure both suitcases have at least one swimsuit, one evening outfit, one daytime outfit and a couple of pairs of underwear. This way, if anything does go missing, you can enjoy the first few days of your vacation.

Wear Chunkiest Shoes and Jacket On The Plane

This one might be a given, however it is always advisable to wear your biggest pair of shoes and your thickest jacket on the plane. This might be a pair of chunky heels, jazzy sneakers, hiking boots or a relatively thick evening jacket. You’d be surprised how much space you can save when these things are taken out of the picture!

If you get too warm, you could always place a carrier bag in your hand luggage which you can place your jacket in once you are through security, or when you are on the plane. This should make life much easier!

Final Thoughts

To conclude, packing for a holiday can be a stressful job, so hopefully these tips have helped to make the process slightly easier. The best tip is definitely to have a list you use and can change each year. It is the best way to discover which items you definitely need, and which you don’t need, so you aren’t wasting any valuable space. Get started early and make sure that you enjoy your holiday!