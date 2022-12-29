5 Keys to Finding the Right Vet

If you’ve got a fur baby (or two) at home, chances are you’ve thought of securing a veterinarian for them. But with the availability and vastness of veterinary clinics in your city, it can be hard to narrow down which is best for your pet. The following are 4 keys to finding the right vet for your companions:

1. Medical Equipment/Services

While it’s not necessarily a given that the clinic has all the state-of-the-art medical equipment, it’s always better to look out for a clinic that has the most recent technology at hand. For example, if your pet requires a blood test, is there a blood analyzer they can rely on? And what about the latest and most essential medical equipment your companion needs? What sort of ultrasound machine can they use to check their heart? Or what is the vet’s policy on portable radiography machines? Elemental Pet Vets proudly boasts the latest in medical equipment and technology, including an ultrasonic scaler and an endoscope with fiber optic lighting, which enables us to clean teeth more effectively.

2. Connect On Your Pet Care Philosophies

While it is a given that all pet owners are different, their pet care philosophies are similarly diverse and unique. Before you bring your companion to the clinic, it would be helpful to get to know a few of the clinic’s staff so that you can know why they want to work with your companion. By learning about their philosophy and what motivates them, you will find a better gauge if the clinic is right for your pet.

3. Check Their Service Record

Of course, the best way to find out how good a vet clinic is is by checking its service record. While this can’t guarantee the quality of their services, it can at least tell you how consistent they are in providing quality service. For example, if they have a long-time customer base, you will be assured that they have the experience and know-how to take good care of your companions. Also, look out for other customers who come back asking for your companion’s veterinarian.

4. Ask About the Price

The last but not least tip here is that you should always ask about the price of their services. This is a good way of gauging if they compromise on quality to fit a particular budget. You can also gauge on how prepared the vet clinic staff is for you, by asking them about their pricing range and whether or not they have any discounts for your companion’s health condition.

5. Obtain a Second Opinion

If all these tips have yet to help you decide on the right vet for your companion, you can always get a second opinion from another veterinarian. Here, you’d need to find out whether or not the clinic is capable of handling your companion’s health condition and aid them in their recovery.

In conclusion, it is important to note that it’s not enough for animal clinics to have state-of-the-art medical equipment, but also having the staff who can provide quality service.