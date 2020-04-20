5 Top Shows to Stream During Self Quarantine

You might be bored right now at home given the current situation wherever everything is quite chaotic because of the COVID-19 outbreak and a lot of sad news hovering all over America and the rest of the world. The movie theaters are also closed and many movies that were about to get released this year are delayed. There are no musical concerts and people are asked to stay within their homes and practice Self Distancing.

But don’t worry, we all have the good old-fashioned way of getting ourselves entertained via Cable TV and the Internet. Spectrum has some amazing packages where you can have almost everything within your budget. Have a look at the Spectrum Silver Channel List that has almost everything every show or movie that you need to watch and get over depression and all the negative vibes that might affect you during the period of self-quarantine. One more way out of all the chaos is to connect to the internet and stream some amazing shows. Here are a few shows that you can stream on the internet:

True Blood

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Carrie Preston, Ryan Kwanten, Jim Parrack, Chris Bauer, Nelsan Ellis, William Sanderson, Rutina Wesley, Alexander Skarsgård, Deborah Ann Woll, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Todd Lowe, Lauren Bowles, Joe Manganiello, Michael McMillian and others

A waitress named Sookie Stackhouse lives in the small town of Louisiana. She is already known for reading the minds of people around her that include friends and neighbors who live with her. She falls for a 173-year old vampire named Bill Crampton who has come out of the coffin along with the other undead as there is a new type of synthetic blood that makes it possible for vampires to survive without having to hunt down humans. Now, vampires walk along with the other human citizens and are not known as blood-sucking monsters.

IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

YOU

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Penn Badgley, Ambyr Childers, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail, Adwin Brown, Luca Padovan, Jenna Ortega, Carmela Zumbado, Zach Cherry, James Scully, Nicole Kang, Kathryn Gallagher, Melanie Field, Danny Vasquez, Daniel Cosgrove, Marielle Scott, Shay Mitchell, Charlie Barnett, and others

What can you do for the woman you love the most? A mali bookstore manager named Joe Goldberg comes across a beautiful female writer named Beck and things change for Joe. Something that starts as a crush turns into something even more sinister when Beck becomes Joe’s obsession. He uses social media and almost every tool possible to come closer to her and removes almost every obstacle that includes people who stand in his way and her.

IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

Silicon Valley

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Josh Brener, Jimmy O. Yang, T.J. Miller, Chris WilliamMartin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Matt Ross, Thomas Middleditch, Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer, and others

The show is based on Mike Judge’s experiences that he got as a Silicon Valley engineer in the 80s. The comedy series follows the story of the misadventures and experiences of an introverted programmer named Richard and his band of brainy friends as they try to make their mark and become rich in the high-tech industry. They all live together in one of the Bay Area startup incubators that are run by a techy millionaire named Erlich. Elrich provides them with accommodation for free in exchange for a stake in the projects that they work on. Meanwhile, Richard develops a powerful search engine algorithm during his day job hours. This gets him involved in a bidding war with his boss who offers him an eight-figure buyout — and hefty venture capital.

IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10

Parks and Recreation

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Retta Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Jay Jackson, Paul Schneider, Mo Collins, and others

This is an American political sitcom by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. It aired on NBC in the year 2009 until the year 2015 and had around 125 episodes from seven seasons. The show can give you a bit of positivity during this time of too many bad news and negative news hovering around in the atmosphere. Watch this show for a bit of laughter and happy moments

IMDb Ratings: 8.6

The Witcher

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Henry Cavill, Mecia Simson, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mahesh Jadu, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Mimi Ndiweni, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Adam Levy, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Anna Shaffer, Jodhi May, Therica Wilson-Read, Judit Fekete, Máté Haumann, Daniel Burke, and others

The Witcher is an American fantasy drama based on the book series by Polish writer named Andrzej Sapkowski and is a production of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The series is set in a fictional medieval landmass called the “Continent”. The Witcher explores the legend of Princess Ciri and Geralt of Rivia who are destined to be together. The main cast includes Henry Cavill as the lead character followed by Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. The first season aired in the mid of December 2019 and consisted of around 8 episodes. If you loved the legend of the Witcher in the game, then you will love the series for sure.

IMDb Ratings: 8.3

Conclusion

We have a genuine crisis situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It can only be cured if you’ll help yourself before helping others by staying indoors and maintaining Social Distancing. The best way to enjoy Self Quarantine is to watch any of the shows mentioned above and stay entertained during this time of crisis.