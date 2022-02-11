Decor Ideas to Include When Remodeling Your Bathroom

It’s a fairly common desire for most people to want to remodel some area or aspect of their home at some point while living there. After all, no one is ever able to find absolutely everything on their list of what would make their dream house. It could be something as simple as the walls are the wrong colors, or there’s carpet laid down where you’d prefer hardwood floors. Other times, it’s a bit more involved in that your home lacks certain appliances you’d prefer, whether that be security systems, dishwashers, or refrigerators. Installing these can get quite technical, especially if you’re unfamiliar with what you’re doing.

If any of the above is the case for you, then you’re likely already looking for some tips and ideas on how you can make your remodeling project a success. If you’ve decided to focus your efforts on the bathroom, but are in need of some inspiration, take a look at some of these options. They’re perfect for when you’re trying to do a full remodel on your bathroom but either aren’t sure where to start or just need some general ideas of what you’d want to do.

Towel Shelving

Having easy access to towels whether you’re bathing, showering, or washing your hands is important no matter the bathroom, but especially in a guest bathroom. This circumvents any awkward searching for towels by your guests after they’re finished using either the shower or the sink. Having shelves available is also important if you need a place to keep a couple of extra sets of towels in the master bedroom. You can install a shelf on a wall if you think it would make towel access even easier for anyone in the bathroom. Otherwise, a standing towel rack can work nicely, too.

Bathroom Mirrors

When you want to give your bathroom a completely new look, don’t forget how useful the bathroom mirrors can be in changing things up. Some say that medicine cabinet mirrors have gone out of style, but that’s simply not true. They remain incredibly useful in terms of storage, especially for smaller personal grooming items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and various medications you might have to store inside. You might think about replacing your existing mirror with one that is a medicine cabinet to maximize storage space. Consider getting one with a beautiful frame around it, or adding a frame to the mirror you have. You also don’t have to stick to the typical rectangular shape of a mirror, you might consider getting one in the shape of an oval that can give your bathroom a much sleeker design.

You might also think about adding more mirrors to increase the illusion of space inside the bathroom. The size wouldn’t necessarily matter, you can get smaller vanity mirrors to sit on your counter or a full-length mirror that could hang on the back of your door or against the wall if you have a large empty space to fill. Mirrors naturally make a room look bigger, and brighter considering they reflect all kinds of light both artificial and natural. This means you can make your bathroom feel bigger and brighter with just the addition of a few mirrors.

Lighting

Every bathroom needs some excellent lighting. Otherwise, how are you supposed to be able to get ready to look your best? Every room, in general, can benefit from overhead lights that illuminate the whole room, but adding vanity lights to your bathroom mirror can make getting ready in the morning a lot easier. If you’re interested in being able to see yourself and all of the details, skip the soft lighting and make it so you can actually see everything in the bathroom.

That being said, it is also nice when you’re able to transform your bathroom into an area where you can just relax with a hot bath or shower. You can add the extra addition of lights along your walls or above your bathtub that glow softly with your regular lights turned off. This is essentially the same thing as taking a soak in your bathtub with a good book and some candles, but with less potential of wax to clean up afterward, and many string lights come with options to change the color, brightness, or whether or not they blink or remain static. This can give your bathroom a bit of flair and glamour it may have been missing before.

Plants

They’re such easy accessories in a bathroom, and they add so much. Plants are great additions to bathrooms because the moist air is perfect growing conditions for a lot of varieties, and you’ll love the color that they provide. Whether you want a tall plant beside your clawfoot tub or a row of small plants near the vanity mirror, some greenery can go a long way in creating a beautiful and lush environment for you to do a variety of activities.

If you’re ready to enjoy all of the benefits that come with doing a remodel on your bathroom and having the chance to include what you wanted or what will make it look even better, don’t forget about the little details that can make a big difference. This can range from things you’d never even think about, like your lighting or how many mirrors you have and their placement, to things that only become obvious when you need them, like where to put your towels. No matter what though, this project is about what you think will enhance your bathroom to its greatest potential.