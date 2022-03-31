Essential Items For A Girl’s Wardrobe

When it comes to a girl’s wardrobe, there are a few essential items that you need. There are hundreds of items that we girls need for a night out or just casual day wear. When you browse Google, you’ll find a lot of lists showing different items that you probably have. However, there are some that you won’t have which is why we are here. Here is a list of the essential items that a woman needs for their wardrobe.

Black Blazer

Starting nice and simple, a black blazer is for those formal events. A blazer is the easy go-to item for those dressier occasions. When buying a blazer, you want to ensure that there is plenty underneath the shoulder. That way, you can layer something else underneath. You also want to make sure that the sleeves are longer than your wrists. Allowing you to roll up the sleeves if this is the style that you prefer.

Light Cardigan

This is an item that goes under the radar and again, is a must-have. A light cardigan is for casual day to day wear. If the temperature is slightly lower than usual or it is a windy day, a cardigan will do the trick for you. There are many styles of a cardigan, depending on your preference. You can either go with a long-line cardigan or just the standard size. We also suggest that you have multiple of these and not just one, varying the colours and styles of each piece.

White Shirt

A white shirt is another essential piece for a woman’s wardrobe. Additionally, there are a couple of ways to style these white shirts. Some tuck their white shirt into a skirt and others will wear an oversized shirt. Some may even wear it as a jacket with a t-shirt underneath to add an extra layer.

Pencil Skirt

Pencil skirts are another essential piece for a woman’s night outfit. There are certain items that you must have for those formal events and this is one of them. They come in a range of colours as well however we suggest that you wear more neutral colours such as white, black or grey. Furthermore, If you do go with these colours, you want to wear something that adds more colour to your outfit. Pair it with a tank top or a white shirt, depending on the event that you are going to.

Denim Jacket

Back to your more casual outfits, a denim jacket is a must-have buy for your wardrobe. It is a timeless piece that will never go out of style. Furthermore, they can be suitable for both the summer and winter months although you need to make sure that you have other layers underneath. You can either go with a jacket that is oversized or one that is more fitted. Again, this depends on your usual style.

Boot-Cut Jeans

Boot-cut jeans are another essential piece for a woman’s wardrobe. Bodysuits with these jeans are an easy go-to outfit and an essential outfit that every woman needs. Again, with these jeans, they are going to be for a more casual style. Skinny jeans are a thing of the past now. It is all about flares or relaxed fitted jeans. These styles of jeans are one of the most important for a woman’s wardrobe.

Black Dress

Black dresses are an easy item to wear and don’t require much thought about the outfit. A simple black dress can look stunning along with a pair of heels. Red thigh-high boots are a great way to add a little more colour to your outfit. If red boots aren’t your type then wear ankle heals.

Make sure to carry around a handbag or a small purse with you. A black dress is one of the best night out dresses that you can wear, however, they are not very practical for carrying things.

With your black dress, you want to make sure that it is a body con style. A body con dress is much better for those dressier occasions and is one of the best dresses to wear for your girl’s night out.

Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are another piece of clothing that every girl needs for the summer months. Wearing a skirt in the scorching hot weather isn’t the ideal piece because it will stick to you with your sweat. We advise that you don’t wear these all day because they can be quite uncomfy. If you are going abroad, we recommend that you wear these throughout the day and switch to something else that is more comfortable for evening wear.

White and Black T-Shirts

Again, a simple yet effective piece of clothing that you should have multiple of. There are many variations of a plain t-shirt as well. Whether you want a v-neck or just a typical crewneck. They are a great piece of casual clothing that not only women need but also men.

If you wanted to add a bit more style to your outfit, a graphic tee could also be something that you can wear. Either way, make sure that you have multiple white and black t-shirts in your wardrobe.

To Conclude

There are many items out there that you need in your wardrobe. Moreover, there are a few items that are more important than others. White and black t-shirts are those items that are essential for day to day wear.