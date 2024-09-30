Scandinavian Interior Design Trends You Must Try

Popularised in Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Scandinavian interior design has become a trend among other European countries that are looking for a more niche aesthetic. It prioritises minimalism by incorporating wood and leather throughout, but it also includes modern elements to form a balance that creates total serenity, as well as having impeccable storage options for clean places.

Many interior designers adore this look, as it is reasonably priced which means that it can be incorporated in any home affordably. The Scandinavian way of life will have a positive effect on you, as it will help you create a restful haven for you to enjoy after a long day, regardless of your house’s size or budget. That’s why it has become so popular outside of the Scandinavian region.

With the rise in popularity of Scandinavian interior design, we have collected a list of trends that you must try in your home. Continue reading to see how you can completely transform your home interior.

Why Do People Love Scandinavian Interior Design So Much?

Many people gravitate towards Scandinavian inspired interior design for their homes, and for good reason. The simplicity and natural materials help to create a bright and airy space in any room, helping the home to feel open, clean and fresh. The unique textures also add a lovely touch and are timeless.

When it comes to Scandinavian design, often it’s very well made, so these are pieces you can invest in because you know they’ll last and they’re never going to go out of style. More and more people are falling in love with the feeling Scandinavian design can create in a room, and we can definitely see why. Whether you’re considering a full redesign or you just want to add some Scandinavian touches into your home, look no further for inspiration.

What are the Scandinavian Interior Design Trends?

Creating a Scandinavian feel inside your home should come naturally to you after understanding the trends and characteristics. There are some key things you should consider when trying to achieve the Scandinavian aesthetic in your home, such as:

Minimalism

While minimalism is a design trend of its own, Scandinavian minimalist interior design focuses more on simplicity and functionality. It aims to avoid any clutter in the home by keeping it clean and organised with sleek storage solutions. Minimalist interior design differs throughout different areas of Scandinavia, as Denmark focuses on urban environments, Sweden on sustainability and Norway on new ideas and innovation.

Natural Materials

Natural materials are not only visually beautiful, but they also convey the region’s reverence for the environment and sustainability. In Scandinavian furniture, natural materials like wood, leather, wool and stone are frequently utilised to create a sense of bringing the outdoors inside. Scandinavian design also likes to incorporate a lot of greenery with houseplants to help invoke positive emotions. These plants can be real or fake, with artificial plants invoking a similar emotion to real ones but with less maintenance to go with them.

Good Lighting

Scandinavian interior design puts a lot of focus on natural lighting to create a light environment that will boost moods. There are several ways that you can incorporate natural lighting into your home, such as installing sheer curtains, adding more mirrors, reconfiguring your furniture and more. This is also a very sustainable way of lighting an area, as artificial lighting costs money and uses up electricity.

Mix of Textures

While traditional minimalist interior design is considered to be cold with the use of light colours and slick textures, Scandinavian design takes a different approach. It creates warmth through the use of different textures and materials like wool, sheepskin and puffed cotton. These textures will look particularly stylish as rugs on a wooden floor or throws laid over a couch. Having sofa cushion covers that are also made of these materials can create a great contrast with the couch to create a unique aesthetic.

Simple Decoration

The less is more approach is very apparent with Scandinavian interior design. While some spaces using this trend will have bold decorations throughout, it is more common to only use simple decorations. The classic couch against the wall with a simple piece of artwork on the wall behind is a key characteristic of Scandinavian design. Vases, books, photographs and plants are also often found within Scandinavian homes.

Functional Decoration

While decoration tends to be simple with Scandinavian interior design, it also mixes decorative style with functionality. It ensures that the space looks good while also having elements that can be useful in the home. For example, hanging frying pans in the kitchen can look stylish while also improving the functionality of the room. With this trend, it’s important not to overdo it.

Different Patterns

When it comes to more minimalist Scandinavian decor themes, patterned accents are wonderful for creating a statement and providing a whimsical touch. However, you can have too much of a good thing when it comes to using different patterns so you need to ensure that you balance this out perfectly to achieve the Scandinavian interior design feel. You can choose solid colour pillows for a patterned sofa, and vice versa, or if a room has extravagant wallpaper, you can use a simple rug.

Refined Colour Scheme

You should keep your home’s colour scheme limited to a set number of colours. Having too many different tones in one room will go against Scandinavian design principles and create too much of a contrast. Using a light colour palette can make a room feel brighter and make a space more inviting. If you want elements of your home to be bright and bold, this can still be achieved but you shouldn’t use too many tones at once.



Festive Decorations

As we’re approaching the festive season, it only felt right to discuss the festive decorations! Usually Scandinavian luxury Christmas ornaments are made from natural materials, understated and simply beautiful. From homemade wool garlands to handmade wooden trees and stars carved out of wood, less is more when it comes to the festive period.

Candles are also a big part of Scandinavian festive traditions, which are lit every Sunday for four weeks, thought to bring joy and hope. Straw ornaments are also common, sometimes with red thread to bring the festive feeling. Christmas scents like gingerbread are also big during the festive period! If you’re not going to go for the more rustic wooden decorations, then silver, gold and reds are simple and timeless if you want to embrace Scandinavian style this festive period.