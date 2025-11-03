The F-Word: Fibre-Rich Staples for a Healthy Gut

Right now, you are a landlord to trillions of tiny tenants. Every day, they’re busy absorbing essential nutrients and fending off harmful pathogens, all while lifting your spirits with steady doses of serotonin. Together, these helpful microbes form a bustling ecosystem inside your gut: your microbiome. If it’s healthy, then chances are, you are too. And the simplest way to keep your gut grinning? A steady supply of fibre.

Why Fibre Matter

Fibre is your microbiome’s favourite food group. While you’re eating your dinner, your gut microbes are waiting for the leftovers they can actually put to use. Fibre (the indigestible parts of plants) becomes their fuel. In return, they produce compounds that strengthen your gut lining, kickstart digestion, and even support heart health.

But most of us aren’t getting enough. Although adults should aim for 30 grams of fibre a day, in the UK, we’re barely scraping an average of 18 grams. A healthy lifestyle is still within reach; let’s get our hands on some fibre.

The Best Fibre Sources to Improve Gut Health

So, we need an extra 12 grams of fibre per day, otherwise we’re putting ourselves at a higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer. Where can we find it?

Fruit

Strawberries

Not just a pretty face, an average portion of strawberries contains 3 grams of fibre and is packed full of vital vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C and potassium. They’re easy to add to most desserts, whether it’s for a cake, ice cream, or in an Eton Mess, or to a bowl of porridge oats in the morning.

Avocado

With a whopping 10 grams of fibre, as well as being an excellent source of natural fats and vitamins, Avocados should be a staple of your diet if they aren’t already. Why not add them to a rice bowl, spread across a slice of toast with a poached egg, or mix up to make your own guacamole?

Apples

Delicious and versatile, an apple contains up to 4.5 grams of fibre, with your fibre intake varying depending on which variety you choose. To get the most out of your apples, make sure you eat the skin for the most benefits, but we’d otherwise recommend eating them on the go or with lunch, or if you’re a tad more ambitious, making an apple crumble for the perfect comfort dessert.

Vegetables

Broccoli

Per portion, you can expect to get 2.5 grams of fibre from Broccoli, along with plenty of vitamin C and vitamin K. Broccoli feels at home sitting beside a Sunday roast, or can be more of a centre piece if you mix it into a creamy sauce with gnocchi or add to a homemade pesto sauce.

Sweet Potato

Very popular at the moment, sweet potatoes are well-loved for their sweet taste and versatility, but you might not know that they’re also a great source of fibre, with up to 5 grams per potato. Home make your own sweet potato fries or mash with ease, or breathe some more life into a traybake with some cubed sweet potatoes.

Brussels Sprouts

Another roast dinner staple on our list (and there were plenty more, we were spoilt for choice), while not historically a favourite of picky eaters, we feel like you know you’ve fully matured when you can enjoy a sprout. But beware, nobody likes a soggy sprout, so do not overcook them. Bring them to a boil, then simmer for 3-5 mins to get them right. And if you’re a picky eater, who’s only had soggy sprouts, have an open mind and give them a go! At 5-6 grams per serving, they’re well worth it.

Artichoke

An Artichoke will net you high amounts of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, as well as 9 grams of fibre. If you like Artichokes, you’ll be at your 30-gram goal in no time! Just add artichoke to lasagne, chicken pie, or a creamy tomato Orzo. To any picky eaters out there: yes, it is possible to enjoy artichoke – when its flavours blend properly, it can elevate any savoury dish, even if it’s just for a few bites in a side salad.

Legumes

Lentils

Highly nutritious and a mainstay in many global cuisines, Lentils also contain 8 grams of fibre per serving. Lentils are right at home in a Dal, a curry designed to get the very best out of lentils, but are also a strong replacement for mince in a bolognese.

Kidney Beans

Believe it or not, Kidney Beans don’t just belong in chilli con carne. Add them to a salad or a curry to give yourself an extra 7 grams of fibre, along with 8 grams of protein.

Split Peas

Split peas are highly nutritious and offer up high levels of fibre and protein. Fibre-wise, you can expect 16 grams of fibre per serving, as well as 16 grams of protein. Split peas shine their brightest in a Dal or a soul-warming soup.

Quick Wins

Popcorn

No, not just for the cinema or a home movie night. It might seem a bit unconventional, but snacking on popcorn is actually a sure-fire way to up your fibre intake. With 4 grams of fibre up for grabs per serving, with hardly any fat or carbs, it’s an easy, healthy snack to munch on between meals.

Wholegrain Bread

Wholegrains contain all three types of fibre: soluble, insoluble and resistant starch. With 4 grams of fibre per slice on average, you can pair up with a fibre-rich topping, like baked beans, avocado, or dip into vegetable soup.

Oatcakes

With just over 5-10 grams of fibre per serving, oatcakes pair well with cheeses and cured meats, and could easily become a ‘picky bits’ staple if you’re entertaining. They have more nutritional value than crackers and, for my money, also taste better and blend with cheese to create a creamier texture.

Cereal

It’s often the only positive nutritional factoid that these sugar-filled breakfasts have to shout about, but yes, if you’re desperate for a highly processed sweeter option still packed with fibre, cereal is still a strong option. In particular, any variation on bran will yield the highest amounts, typically ranging from 12-18 grams per serving.

Conclusion

In a world packed with processed, microplastic-filled slop, where so many of our diets are seen through meal deal shelves and delivery apps, our microbiomes are left to suffer in silence. But no more! 30 grams of fibre per day is all you need, and using some of the delicious options above, you’ll be there in no time. Throw in some kefir yogurts from Biotiful and ginger shots for good measure, and your microbiome will go from surviving to thriving.