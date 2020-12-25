Why Are Generic Drugs Not As Effective As Branded One?

Health by Yakshit Bose December 25, 2020
Affordability is a major concern when it comes to healthcare services in India. Besides the immense cost of doctor consultations, drugs also take up a considerable portion of the total expenses. Patients often struggle to acquire these branded medications, leaving them without sufficient financial backing to continue treatment.
Under such a situation, generic medicine can come to one’s aid. These can replace the branded counterparts prescribed, costing only a fraction of those drugs.
Generic medicine refers to any drug not created and marketed by major pharmaceutical companies. In theory, they should be based on the same formula as that of their branded counterparts. Moreover, the production process of these medicines should also be identical to their branded variants.
Since generic medicine is manufactured keeping in mind a formula whose patent has expired, its producers do not have to spend the considerable sum that most large pharma brands do. Moreover, generic drug producers do not need to spend on R&D to perfect a formula. Instead, they simply acquire these readymade formulas from the market.
In essence, generic medicine should be just as effective as their branded counterparts are. However, the reality in India is starkly different.
It makes sense that when you take an identical formula and chemical components, the results should be similar. However, several mitigating factors exist, which reduce the effectiveness of the generic variants. Here are some of the common reasons for it –
While the production cost for generic medicine is already minimal, manufacturers try to limit further capital investment. This results in such companies cutting corners while developing generic drugs. Lack of proper hygiene, for instance, is a big concern, leading to the contamination of entire batches of medication. This can reduce their effectiveness or cause harmful side effects, which are not part of the original formula.
Various government and medical bodies have prepared a list of guidelines for proper and safe drug production. Generic medicine manufacturers tend to bypass most of these suggestions, instead choosing to undertake productions under unsafe conditions. In some cases, such companies may even lack a proper laboratory atmosphere for the creation of these drugs.
The focus is clearly on maximizing profits from generic medicine production and sales. Thus, quality is never a concern in this sector. In case a batch of drugs is tainted, manufacturers will rarely start over to perfect the production cycle. Instead, this tainted or improper batch is shipped, without any changes.
This can also affect the overall quality and effectiveness of a drug. Thus, although such medications are significantly cheaper, they are not as reliable. In some instances, taking these alternative options may also leave one with serious side effects and health issues.
