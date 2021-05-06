Many of us strive to have glowing skin, although it can be quite difficult to achieve for some people. Everyone has different skin types, so it can be difficult to know exactly what will work for you, however there are plenty of different things you can try! From simple things like drinking more water, to bigger changes like stopping smoking, no matter your budget or time limit, you will find something here that suits your goals.

Here are 6 simple skincare tips for glowing skin!

Wear Plenty of Suncream

One of the most important things you can do when it comes to having healthy and glowing skin is to always make sure you wear SPF, especially when spending time in the sun. The main purpose of suncream or products containing SPF is that it protects your skin from harmful UV rays which can result in a wide variety of skin issues, such as premature ageing, irregular colouring or more serious problems such as cancer.

No matter where you live or the weather conditions, you should always apply products containing SPF on areas of the body that will be exposed to the sun. Even when it isn’t really sunny or warm, UV rays can still cause damage. Suncream should be reapplied every two hours, especially in very hot or sunny conditions. Make sure you pack enough sun cream when you are heading on holiday to stay safe!

Alongside the obviously important benefit of protecting the health of your skin, wearing suncream also helps to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. You will experience less inflammation, hyperpigmentation, redness and signs of ageing, all of which help the skin to look amazing and glow. Wearing SPF should become an important part of your skincare routine.

Drink Water

Drinking water has endless benefits for all elements of your health, however it also plays a significant role in helping the skin to glow. When you drink plenty of water, your body will be properly hydrated, which is reflected in the skin. Without water, your skin is likely to look duller and imperfections such as pores will look more obvious.

It is advised that you drink 6-8 glasses of water a day at a minimum, and even more in high temperatures when you are at a higher risk of dehydration. Drinking more water when you exercise regularly is also essential, as you will be more prone to dehydration. You should prioritise water over other drinks, as anything containing sugar or caffeine can have a negative effect on the skin and overall health.

Keeping your skin hydrated is key in having glowing skin and maintaining an even skin tone. Carry around a bottle of water with you and monitor how much you are drinking. You should soon notice a difference in the appearance of your skin and also in how you feel!

Avoid Smoking

It is commonly known that smoking is bad for you in general. However, not everyone is aware of the negative impact it can have on your skin. Tobacco can destroy collagen in the skin, which is essential in order for the skin to have elasticity. Without this, the skin will look saggy and leathery, which is very much the opposite of healthy and glowing skin.

When you stop smoking, the skin can regain its elasticity as collagen is rebuilt. Over the course of a few months, you should notice your skin begins to look much healthier, brighter and glowing. Although quitting smoking is extremely hard for some people, there is plenty of support out there, and it can make a big difference to your skin.

Cleanse Twice A Day

It is suggested that you should wash your face twice a day using a gentle cleanser. This will help remove any impurities, properly clean pores, remove any products from the face, and generally make it clean and healthy. Our skin endures a lot of damage each day, so ensuring it is properly cleaned twice a day will help keep it looking its best!

Aim to avoid any fragrances, acrylates and parabens. You want to clean the skin without removing all of the healthy oils and moisture which keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Increase Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D is known as the “sunshine vitamin” and it plays a very important role in maintaining the health of the skin. It helps to encourage cell growth and helps the skin to repair, however, when exposed to too much sunlight, it can be damaging for the skin. So, a healthy alternative is to consume vitamin D through supplements or diet.

Vitamin D3 is the body’s preferred form of vitamin D, so vitamin D3 supplements are the best option. You get the benefits of being out in the sunshine without the damage to your skin. Vitamin D3 can be found in fatty fish and egg yolks, however for many people, supplementing vitamin D3 intake is the simplest option.

Homemade Brightening Mask

Whilst many products out there on the market work for some people, many of them contain harmful ingredients and they tend to be very expensive. So, natural homemade brightening masks are a fantastic and cost-effective alternative. Many of these ingredients will be ones you have already, and the fact that this mask contains no unnatural or harmful chemicals makes it the healthiest option for your skin.

Two of the best ingredients for your skin are honey and olive oil. Honey is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, which makes the perfect combination when it comes to healthy and glowing skin. Olive oil is also a brilliant ingredient as it is rich in many different vitamins such as D, K and A. Combine two tablespoons of honey with two tablespoons of olive oil and combine well. Brush onto the face, leave for 30 minutes and then rinse well.

Final Thoughts

When trying to achieve glowing skin, your priority should be making sure your skin is healthy. Investing time into protecting your skin is important, and once you have incorporated a few of these things into your routine, it will soon become second nature. Give a few of these things a go and find out what works for you and your skin!