Tips On Becoming Leaner

There are many fitness goals out there that we desire. Some of us want to be leaner and others wish to put on muscle mass. The thing is, for you to achieve your fitness goals, you need to keep to a strict regime. One of the most important things that you should stick to is a healthy diet. However, there are many other things that you must ensure you keep up with. In this article, we are going to help you achieve your fitness goals of becoming leaner and fitter.

Calorie Count

First things first, you want to ensure that you cut down on your calories. Not only do you want to do this but also track the calories you are consuming first. We suggest before you track your calories, you try to reduce the amount of food you are consuming first. If you notice that you lose a bit of weight doing this then you know you don’t need to track your calories. However, if you are not seeing any improvements, we advise you to begin to track the calories you are consuming during the day.



There are a couple of ways that you can lower your calories. Firstly, reduce the number of snacks you are having per day. Furthermore, you need to start cutting out your fast foods as these will put on the pounds. Additionally, you want to ensure that you are eating little and often. What this means is that you eat around 4-6 meals per day but at much smaller portion sizes.

Protein To Rebuild Muscle Tissue

The next tip that we have for you is your protein consumption. If you wish to maintain/ gain muscle whilst losing weight, we advise you to increase your protein intake. Protein will not only repair damaged muscle tissue after a workout but, it will also feel like you have eaten more than what you have. If your meals consist of more carbohydrates than protein, you need to cut down on the carbs. Protein shakes and protein bars will be your best friend during this period so make sure you are getting enough protein.

Avoid Cheat Meals Completely At The Start

In the beginning, you are going to crave cheat meals and although we encourage you should have at least one, we also suggest that you avoid these foods at the beginning. The reason being is because you want to see dramatic changes at the start to keep yourself motivated. Ensure that you are sticking to your calorie cut, consuming plenty of protein and, reducing your fast food meals then you will see results.

Calorie Deficit Cardio

We all hate cardio but it will be your best friend during this period of you getting leaner. Additionally, we suggest that you do cardio on a relatively empty stomach. The reason for this is to burn off the excess fat that is on your body. Either do cardio before you have a big meal during the day or long after you have had a meal. That way, you are going to ensure you are burning that excess fat. Ensure that you drink plenty of water as well as you will be losing a lot of fluid during cardio.

Meal Preparation Is Key

Meal preparation is going to be key during this. Not only will you know what you are eating throughout the day but you will also save a lot of time in cooking. Cook your meals for 4-6 people and portion them so you have meals ready for throughout the week. If you do not have the time to meal prep then do not worry. There are many services out there which specialise in low calorie meal prep which will be perfect for your fitness goals.