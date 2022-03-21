How to Know You’ve Outgrown Your Office (and What to Do Next)

Are you feeling cramped in your office? Are you outgrowing your space and not sure what to do next? If so, you’re not alone. Many businesses reach a point where they’ve outgrown their office space. This can be a difficult decision to make, but it’s important to know when it’s time to move on. Here are indicators that you’ve outgrown your office and what to do next.

Not Enough Room

When you don’t have enough room to work comfortably, it can be difficult to focus on your work. You may also start to feel stressed and overwhelmed when you’re surrounded by too much clutter. If papers are piling up, and hallways becoming cluttered, you can face many problems. Having enough room also means that your employees are able to fit comfortably in the lunch/break room. If your office is too small, your employees may start to have to stagger their lunches. If that’s the case, it’s time to start looking for a new office.

If the inventory is piling up in the back, that’s another good sign you need a change. Too much inventory can be dangerous if your shelves aren’t built to handle it. Another drawback of too much inventory is simplicity. Having too much stock can lead to convoluted management or dangerous stacking. Take the initiative: make a move.

Rapid Growth

Sometimes outgrowing your office is a good thing! If you’re hiring new employees or expanding your product line, you’ll need an office that can accommodate your growth. If your employees don’t have enough room now, it will only get worse. In that case, you will want to move to a new building. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck in a space that’s too small and you’ll have to turn away business.

Too Much Noise

Too many distractions deter productivity. Noise can come from several sources. From construction to just too many people, noise can quickly become a problem. So if you’re constantly being interrupted by people talking or the sound of printers running, it’s time to move on.

Bad Location

If you’re constantly having to battle traffic or take public transportation, it’s taking up too much of your time. You should also consider how close your office is to restaurants, stores, and other places that you may need to visit frequently. And a poor location can kill a business that is open to the public. Note that if you are able to find an office closer to a major supplier, you may be able to save on gas and time.

Poor Lighting

When you’re stuck in an office that’s dark and stuffy, it can be difficult to concentrate. You may also start to feel sick from the lack of fresh air. If this is the case, it’s time to start looking for a place with more windows and better lighting. Look for natural lighting in your buildings to save energy and to get the benefits of sunshine. Make sure the paint on the walls is bright and inviting. Openable windows are also a bonus. Proper ventilation will go a long way to making your office more comfortable.

Troubled Thermostat

If your thermostat is often the source of contention, it may be time to get a new office. Working in a cold or stifling environment is difficult. Some buildings have split HVAC systems to manage heat and cool for different areas of the building. A newer building may also have better insulation which will help you save on your energy bills.

Low Bars

If you are getting poor internet or cell connection, you may have a problem on your hands. Slow or intermittent internet connection can be make or break for your business. Determine how much you need the internet and make the decision accordingly. Another factor to keep in mind is the rapidly growing infrastructure. If there’s a possibility that the network companies may make improvements in your area, it may be better to wait. However, waiting for a better connection to arrive could be dangerous. Use your judgment.

Next Steps

Now that you know the signs that indicate you’ve outgrown your office, it’s time to start looking for a new one. First, figure out what kind of space you need. Do you need a better location? Do you need more square footage? Are you in search of a private office or a co-working space? How many employees do you have? How are they going to come into the office? What’s the internet and cell connection like? Answering these questions will help you find the right office for your needs.

Once you know what you need, you can start searching for office spaces that fit your budget and your business. When you are ready to move make sure that you are able to arrange a seamless transition. If you are unable to make the transition seamless make sure your employees know. Your employees can help you solve problems you never even knew existed.

New Start

What if there are no locations that suit your needs? If you don’t know where to start, contact a commercial contractor. Building a new office may be the best solution. Making your own building means that you can fix any problems you have with the new design. Contractors can help you build the right office space and make sure that everything is ready to go when you move in.

Moving can be stressful, but it’s important to remember that it’s also an exciting time for your business. When you’re ready, take the next step.