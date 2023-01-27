What to Do After a Hurricane Hits

Hurricanes are incredibly destructive forces of nature. They can cause flooding, wind damage, and power outages that can leave you feeling overwhelmed and helpless. But the key is to take action right away to ensure the safety of your family and property. Here are some steps to take after a hurricane hits.



Secure Your Home

The first thing you should do after a hurricane hits is to secure your home from further damage. If there has been significant wind or water damage, it’s important to board up windows and doors so that your home is protected from further destruction. You should also check for any structural damage such as damaged roofs, sagging walls, or broken windows that could put your family in danger if left unchecked.



It’s also important to take measures to protect your home from any further flooding. If a hurricane has caused significant flooding, it’s essential to make sure that the area around your home is clear of debris and that any drains or culverts are unblocked so that water can run off safely. You should also check for any weak spots in the foundation of your home that could allow water to seep in. Make sure gutters and downspouts are securely attached and able to divert rainwater away from your home. If you have a basement, make sure it is not at risk of flooding by ensuring all windows and doors are tightly sealed.



Assess Any Damage

The most obvious step to take is to assess any damage caused by the storm. Make sure it is safe for you and your family before inspecting inside your home or business. Examine all areas for structural damages such as collapsed walls or roofs. If you have any doubts about the integrity of the structure, consult an emergency construction specialist right away. Once everything is secure, document any visible damage with photographs or videos so that you can file an insurance claim if necessary.



Check for Hazards

Once your home is secured, it’s time to assess the situation outside. Look for any potential hazards such as downed power lines or gas leaks that could be dangerous if not handled properly. Make sure all family members stay away from these areas until they have been cleared by professionals.



While they may not be your first thought to check for, it is also important to look out for wild animals that may have been displaced by the storm. Animals such as snakes and alligators can pose a serious threat to humans and should be avoided if encountered in the wild, and especially if they have wandered into your home after a storm.



Additionally, sharp debris and other hazardous materials can still linger after a hurricane, so make sure to wear durable shoes and protective clothing when outdoors. Lastly, beware of any potential flooding that could occur due to overflowing rivers or drains – never attempt to cross flooded areas as they may contain hidden dangers. Taking the necessary precautions and staying vigilant will help you to avoid any potential risks after a hurricane has passed.



Protect Your Property

If you have suffered flood damage, it’s important to act quickly in order to protect your property from further destruction. Move furniture and other valuable items off the ground and into higher places such as attics or closets if possible. If you can’t move them yourself due to safety reasons, contact local professional movers who can help you safely move items out of harm’s way quickly and efficiently.



Contact Professionals

If your home was damaged during the storm, contact local emergency restoration companies as soon as possible to help repair and restore your property. These professionals are trained in dealing with post-hurricane issues such as torn roofing shingles, broken windows, flooded basements, destroyed landscaping, and other issues that often arise after severe storms. Depending on the extent of the damage you may need multiple contractors. whether they be flood restoration services or providers of residential roofing replacement; it’s best to get their quotes before selecting a service provider for each job.



Restore Utilities

Report any downed power lines or other hazardous utility conditions to your local electric company immediately and wait for them to inspect before attempting repairs yourself. Ask friends and family who live nearby if they have power so you can determine whether it is just your home without electricity or if it is a larger outage throughout your area. A professional electrician may be needed if there is major wiring damage in addition to restoring power from outside sources like power poles or transformers.



Check on Loved Ones

Your safety and the safety of those close to you should always be top priority when recovering from a natural disaster like a hurricane. Check on family members and neighbors who were affected by the storm and look out for signs of distress in anyone who may need help during this time. If necessary, seek out support services such as counseling or group therapy sessions if needed to help cope with any emotional trauma caused by the storm’s aftermath.



After the immediate danger passes, it’s important to begin the process of recovery right away in order to minimize potential losses and get back on track fully as soon as possible. Taking these steps will help ensure that your home and property are safe while you work on rebuilding what was lost due to hurricane damage. Don’t hesitate – taking action now could mean a quicker return back to normalcy.