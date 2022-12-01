6 Things That Make the Keto Diet Easier to Follow

The ketogenic diet is an excellent way to lose some weight and transition to a healthier lifestyle, but altering your eating habits is easier said than done. If you have recently decided to try the keto diet, then you might want to take a look at a few tips and tricks that will help you achieve your goals.

Start Slow

One of the most common mistakes that people make when starting any new diet is attempting to jump in too quickly and enthusiastically. Instead of making sweeping changes on the very first morning, you might want to make smaller changes over the course of a few weeks. Starting off slowly will be especially important if the ketogenic diet is completely different than your current diet.

When it comes to the Keto diet, you don’t get the benefits of the diet unless you are completely on board with the keto diet for a couple of weeks. This means that while you are starting slowly, you may not see any progress during the slow start. Though this may seem counterintuitive to your goal, considering that you won’t see physical progress, however it can still help you stick with your diet long-term by taking it slow at first.

The value of ramping up to a diet is that it can help you transition more smoothly and effectively into your new eating habits. By easing into the dietary changes over time, you give yourself space to adjust to the new way of eating without feeling overwhelmed or frustrated by the shift. This allows you to focus on making healthier choices and building new eating habits instead of focusing on each moment or each piece of food you put in your body. Additionally, this will allow you the time you need to replace all of the food in your pantry instead of throwing away and wasting the food.

Keep a Food Journal

Many people don’t realize exactly what they are eating every day until they keep a food journal. Without even thinking about it, you might be taking a few sips of a soda in the morning or grabbing a handful of high-carb snacks while at work. In that journal, you should carefully write down every single bite that you take so that you can track your macronutrients and make minor adjustments to your diet as they are needed.

Don’t Skimp on Spices and Condiments

Another problem that many people have when starting a new diet is feeling as if their new eating options are bland. To combat that, you should always have a good supply of spices and condiments in your home that will help you keep your meals and snacks as tasty as possible. Everything from keto vegetarian ketchup to sugar-free meat rubs can now easily be purchased all over, and having those ingredients around is going to make your meals much more enjoyable.

Increase Your Water Intake

When you are on the keto diet, your body is going to flush out electrolytes as well as quite a bit of excess moisture, and that can leave you feeling sluggish. Instead of reaching for a sugary snack, you should try to increase your water intake for a boost of energy. You can also add a very small amount of sea salt to your water so that you can replace your electrolytes throughout the day.

Keep Your Goal in Mind

When starting a keto diet, it is important to remember why you are making this change in the first place. Whether your goal is to lose weight, improve your health, or simply feel better every day, keeping this goal in mind can help motivate you to stick with your new eating habits. If you find yourself struggling with motivation or feeling like breaking your diet, revisit your goal and consider why you started it in the first place. If you still feel like breaking your diet after considering why you started in the first place, then it is possible that your goal or your “why” isn’t as strong or as important as you thought to begin with.

Create a Support System

One of the best ways to stick with any new diet, including the keto diet, is by creating a strong support system. Having friends and family who are supportive and encouraging can make all the difference when it comes time to stay on track and achieve your goals. Whether you need someone to talk to about your struggles or simply want some accountability, a friend can help you with that.

In some cases, the people around you can affect you more than your cravings for certain foods that may be outside of your diet. The challenge of being around people who don’t care about your diet can often feel overwhelming and frustrating. When you are trying to stick with a healthy, keto-friendly lifestyle, it can be difficult to be surrounded by others who aren’t as committed to these goals. This challenge can make it harder to stay motivated and focused on your health. This is especially the case when they encourage you to eat other foods or when they tell you what you’re doing is wrong.

While the ketogenic diet is a great option for many people, you should always speak with your doctor before making any sweeping lifestyle changes. Your doctor will be able to tell you if the diet is right for you and help you track your progress as you begin the diet.