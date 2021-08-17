How to Promote Your Business Using Voice Overs

In today’s competitive market, having the edge in every marketing medium is of extreme importance. Especially when it is about creating an impactful customer experience that does not have the face-to-face conversational advantage, your brand voice is vital to make it happen.

Did you know all the big corporate houses have an official voice for their business promotions?

The corporate giants pick a unique voice to represent their brand and be their official brand voice. A brand voice not only represents the products or services your business deals with but also gives a unique identity to your brand itself and also designates the principles of your business. The idea behind any ad is to induce a sense of connection and ingenuity with the brand or business. Voice overs give you that chance to bring that feeling of authenticity and sensitivity into your ads and market your business through various new channels.

A professional voice can add value and have a substantial positive impact on your business. From providing you with a competitive edge to building your business image to maximizing your customer experience, all can be easily achieved by employing a voice for your business. Voyzapp-the leading voice marketplace of India provides you with professional voice-related services with the most amazing quality and multiple options to choose from.

Still, wondering how voices can help you to grow your business? Let us explain to you some significant benefits of using voices for businesses: –

Quality Voice makes the Audience Connect with your brand:

The variations in tone, voice and weight on specific words induce a sense of authenticity that takes you a step ahead of the competition. A good voice artist has variations in the voice. These variations are instrumental in driving the emotions of your potential customers. With voices, you can have a personal touch on your brand’s message. It can have a soothing effect if your product environment demands it or aggressive or energetic if your product represents speed or energy. Having an impact on your customers’ sentiments makes them more connected to your business.

A Good Voice can be your Brand Identity:

As mentioned in the beginning, the big businesses choose and use a voice to be their representative. You can find multiple examples of it online or even notice it in TV commercials. Using a distinct voice in your business for an extended period provides you with a unique identity. In the long run, whenever people hear that distinctive voice irrespective of the context and content, it reminds them about your business. It creates a sense of connection and trust in your name. Gaining customers’ trust and preference makes conversions.

Voice can improve your Conversion Rate:

A business needs conversions; it’s the whole point of it. A good voice artist masks the sales pitch as an invite to learn more through voice modulations and other voicing styles. Also, voice artists can narrate an incident where your product would have introduced a change in various voice ads or podcasts. This makes your potential customers relate to the story and induce thought about visiting your business. A well-suited business voice adds up a layer of persuasion and reliability in your business. For instance, if you have are creating an animated video for your business product, then the success of the video depends to a large extent on professional animation voice over services you received from your agency for the background voice on that video.

Apart from the points described above, voices can help your business in the following ways also: –

You can use voice overs for marketing your brand/business over radios. Marketing over radios can help you get a bit closer and more connected to your potential customers.

Videos are engaging but less effective without a voice to explain them; professional voice overs can improve the effectiveness of your videos and enhance the engagement with your video ads.

The voice in your brand’s customer support desk voicemail impacts how your customers perceive the business. A professional voice indicates that your business appreciates customers’ interest in the business and cares for them.

While creating an E-learning program to sell or use internally, a good voice can make the e-learning process more exciting and compelling.

Nowadays, explainer videos and AV presentations are used widely in a business presentations. Using good quality voice can have positive effects and make the delivered message more impactful.

An impactful IVR voice over can have a great first impression for your customers. Again the voice in the IVR defines the success of your IVR.

Business is all about creating leads and converting them into sales. The sale happens only when you strike an emotion or induce thought about your product or services. And nothing can be more impactful in striking a feeling than a well-modulated quality voice. You can build a network, get deals and make huge sales with the right voice on your side. Therefore, using the right sound for your brand can make your business grow faster and create a distinctive brand persona.

Voyzapp can help you bring your dream of recognition to life by offering you professional voice over artists. It has a massive team of voice artists proficient in various voice languages and genres. We invite you to check out multiple demo reels and choose the one which serves your purpose the best.