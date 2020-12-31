List Of Popular B.Tech In Chemical Engineering Colleges In Mumbai

Education by Yakshit Bose December 31, 2020
Chemical engineering is a branch of engineering that deals with the conversion of raw materials into a valuable form. It deals with the development and further processing of chemicals and chemical by-products.
Here we suggest you top engineering colleges in Mumbai that offers for B.Tech in chemical engineering course.
|About the college
|Eligibility criteria
|Admission process
|This college was established in 2003 under Sri Lakshmi Ammal Education Trust. This institute has received accreditation from UGC, AICTE, and AIU. More than 20 UG, PG, and PhD degrees are offered under various specializations.
This college has received a number of awards for its world-class infrastructure and education.
|· Qualifying exam – JEE Mains, MHT CET.
· Passed 12th from a recognized board or university.
· Minimum 50% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics stream.
|· Application form can be obtained both online and offline.
· Based on the 12th score and qualifying score seat can be obtained in this college.
|About the college
|Eligibility criteria
|Admission process
|The university was established in 1958. UNESCO laid the foundation of this college. This is one of the topmost colleges where more than 70 courses are offered at UG, PG, and PhD levels. This is a UGC and AICTE accredited course.
|· Qualifying Exam – JEE Mains, JEE Advanced.
· Passed Class 10+2 from a recognized board.
· Secured a minimum of 75% with PCMB.
|· Based on the 12th score, you can secure a seat in this college.
· Scores obtained in JEE Main, JEE advanced is considered during the admission process.
|About the college
|Eligibility criteria
|Admission process
|This university was established in 1960. It is part of the esteemed 31 NITs and one of the reputed engineering institutes in the country. This college offers a number of UG, PG, and doctorate-level courses.
|· Qualifying Exam – JEE Main.
· Passed Class 12th from a recognized university.
· Obtained 75% marks in PCM.
|· Check the website for an online application.
· Centralized counseling helps in determining the rank in the college.
· Based on the marks obtained in +2 or JEE Main rank will be provided by the college.
|About the college
|Eligibility criteria
|Admission process
|One of the leading B schools in the country which was established in 1981. Right now the multi campus has been given the form of a university. Here the students can get UG, PG, Diploma, PG diploma, Integrated and doctoral programs in the field of law, management, engineering, commerce, arts, science and likewise.
|· Accepted Exams – NMIMS – NPAT/JEE Mains.
· Passed class 12th with PCM as the main subject and 60% minimum qualifying marks.
· Admission is both merit and entrance based.
|· Online registration followed by offline submission.
· Combined scores of +2 and qualifying exams.
· Central counseling determines final admission into the college.
|About the college
|Eligibility criteria
|Admission process
|Formerly known as Bombay University. The university has been accredited A grade by NAAC. The university offers PG, UG and diploma courses.
|· Accepted Exams – JEE Main, MHT CET.
· 10+2 Passed with minimum qualifying marks 45%.
|· Check the website for online application form.
· Combined scores of +2 and qualifying exams.
· Counseling ensures you secure a seat in the college.
