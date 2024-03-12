Romantic Getaway Destinations In The UK For Couples

Valentine’s Day has been and gone in a flash and usually, this means it is time to find a restaurant for date night. It could also mean browsing Amazon for hours to find a romantic gift for your partner. For others, it means a night for two in a city they have never been to. But, why limit romantic gestures to just one day a year? Celebrate time spent with your partner all year round!

If you want to find a city or town you and your partner want to visit for a romantic weekend, you have come to the right place. There are many places to visit in the UK which make the perfect, intimate and lovey-dovey weekend away, no matter the occasion.

Cambridge

Cambridge is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK and has a lot of history. This city is the place where you dream of for a romantic getaway. Whether it is for a picnic along the banks of the river cam or a visit to the marvelous Fitzwilliam Museum, one of the best museums in the world about historical events. Cambridge is one to visit with your partner. Additionally, you can go down the river cam on a punt and use your imagination to pretend like you’re in Venice.

Bath

Another historical city in the UK is Bath and it is a great spot for a romantic getaway. The Roman baths are something that you have to see once in your life and although you can’t get in them, it is still worth the visit. If you want to hop in a bath with your partner, it is worth visiting the Thermae Bath Spa. This spa makes the perfect weekend away with your partner, not to mention a variety of things to do such as treatment rooms, saunas, pools and a rooftop pool. There is no spa like this one, especially after exploring this spectacular city.

Edinburgh

Scotland is a fantastic place to visit, despite the weather not being great unless you are visiting in the peak of summer. Nevertheless, Edinburgh is one of the best places to visit in Scotland and it is great all year round, especially for a romantic weekend away.

A weekend in Edinburgh is certainly long enough to explore the city centre and the castle on top of the hill. However, a movie night is something else you can do with your partner. The Dominion Cinema is an art-deco-styled picturehouse that was constructed in 1938. Now, it has electronically controlled sofas and they offer table service. Not to mention a private bar in which you and your partner can gaze into each other’s eyes, reminiscing of your fondest memories with one another.

Manchester

Manchester is the capital of the North and is one of the best cities in the UK, with many saying it is the best city. However, when it comes to romantic weekend destinations, it might not be a top contender – but be sure, it is something special. There are plenty of fine dining options, luxury hotels, city centre spas and fun activities to try to make it a memorable and fun romantic weekend getaway.

There are many different areas which you can visit in Manchester such as Deansgate, Ancoats and Northern Quarter. These are all suitable for different types of couples. Furthermore, there are many speakeasy bars in Manchester which you can visit. Arcane, The Fitzgerald, Sonata, and The Washhouse are just a select few in which you can enjoy Manchester’s finest cocktails.

If you want something a bit more lively, the Northern Quarter is the perfect place for this. There are many restaurants/ bars to eat at which have more of an atmosphere whilst you eat. One of those Places is the Ducie Street Warehouse. This fantastic place to eat offers a love-is-love menu whilst listening to a DJ.

In terms of food, there are many great places to eat that Manchester is known for. Wood, Musu, Gaucho, and Lucky Cat are all great places to eat in Manchester. Adam Reid at The French is another fine dining restaurant which is loved by many.

Leeds

Last but not least is Leeds and this is another fine Northern city that makes a great and affordable romantic getaway. Leeds is the city of fun. There is so much to do in a small area and at a great price. Go Karting and Crazy Golf is a fun activity to let out your competitive sides. Then once you have had your day of fun, visit one of the many restaurants available in Leeds and enjoy a tasting menu.

If you are spending the weekend in Leeds, you can also head to one of the shopping centres in Leeds. In fact, these are more than just shopping centres. You can also enjoy another fine-dining restaurant or bar where you can relax after your long day of shopping.

The Lake District

The Lake District is perhaps one of the most romantic break locations in the UK. No matter the time of year you visit, it has everything, from woodland lodge cabins complete with hot tubs, to lakeside spa hotels, so that no matter what weekend you have planned, you’re sure to find the perfect accommodation for you. In terms of things to do, there are plenty of outdoor activities to indulge in during your break, from stunning hikes to trips across the many lakes, as well as visits to quaint tea rooms and cosy countryside pubs.

Surprisingly, the Lake District is quite the foodie hotspot, with some of the best-rated restaurants and gastro pubs in the UK found here. If you and your partner are lovers of food, then you won’t struggle to find an amazing dining destination, whether it’s a fancy night out at a Michelin-rated restaurant, or sharing a bag of fresh chips whilst overlooking the Lake. If you’re planning on a trip to the lake district with your partner, then be sure to check the weather so that you can pack for the predicted weather – you don’t want to pack for sunshine and end up with rain!

To Conclude

There are many things you can see and do in the UK as there are many cities in the North and South. Some cities are more expensive than others, especially those that are far more popular than others. Nevertheless, there are some hidden gems which haven’t been mentioned in this list so make sure you do your research for your weekend away.