With the massive surge in software development, there is a rise in the need for software testing as well. To meet the rising demand for software testing, new testing methodologies and techniques are introduced, including automated testing. Automated testing helps to increase your testing coverage. Test coverage includes testing codes, platforms, requirements, different user scenarios and much more. Testing coverage allows companies to review the effectiveness of their testing efforts. In this article, we will explore more about automated testing techniques, used by any renowned automated testing company.

Listed below are a few of the top tips to increase your testing coverage with automated testing services:

Prefer test automation over manual

Automated testing methodologies will allow the testers to perform more tests in less time. Test automation planned and executed by a renowned automated testing company empower the testers to determine the errors early. This improves the overall product development life cycle. Testers can plan to automate the repetitive test cases so that they can have enough time to focus on other important aspects of testing. All the tests that have an expected result can be automated.

By automating the testing process wherever possible, the companies can boost the test coverage. However, before adopting automated testing, just make sure it is effective, feasible and possible in that scenario where you are trying to implement it.

Plan testing using automated methods

The first step to increasing your testing coverage is planning the quality testing process. If you have partnered with an automated testing company, they will strategist the complete testing process so that everything is covered efficiently and timely. Low automation code coverage impacts the overall quality of the products. It puts a lot of pressure on the quality testers. Therefore, it is important to plan the automated testing coverage to allow the testers to perform the testing tasks quickly. Also, by planning the testing process, the companies can ensure that the project’s delivery timelines are met.

Realize the eminence of the code coverage tool

If you want to increase the testing coverage, you can make the coverage tool a part of the build pipeline. With this, you will be able to determine the automated areas. Also, the testers can reduce the scope of the manual regression cycles.

Label the iterations

One of the other ways to increase the coverage is to add a ‘To Be Automated’ section, after ‘In Testing’ to the iterations. When all the user stories will have automated testing listed on them, then the testing process will automatically become smooth and efficient.

Automation backlogs

You can also identify the automation backlogs from the coverage report. Well-described test cards will help the testers to know what should be covered in automation tests. Also, it will make the overall process very transparent.

Prioritization the requirements

One of the other steps to increase the test coverage is to prioritize the requirements. All the key requirements could be categorized into critical, major and minor priorities. Prioritization allows the testers to plan their tasks better. They will have a very clear focus if the tasks are already prioritized.

Prepare a checklist of items

A checklist helps to follow the plans, to ensure everything is covered, and make sure that nothing is forgotten. It is suggested to maintain a thorough checklist for all the tasks.

Keep a track

The testers and the testing leads are suggested to keep complete of all the fixes, versions, and impacts on the releases. This helps to plan the way forward.

Gather more information about new automated testing techniques

If you want to continuously increase the testing coverage through automated testing then you will need to stay updated with the latest automated testing tools and techniques. All the new tools, methods and techniques will help you stay ahead of the competition. Also, with so many automated tools available, you will have more options to choose from.

However, it is suggested to partner with a trusted automated testing company to seek help with testing. Testing is a very important part of the development of a flawless product; therefore, it is important to make sure that you have the right people, with the right skills and experience to help you with testing.

Relying on manual testing can lead to some bottlenecks Also, and it slows down the overall time-to-market. With automation testing, the testers cannot only complete the tests soon, but they also gain more time that they can use for other important activities or increase the test coverage even more.

Testing coverage is a useful metric to assess the efficiency of the testing methods. It helps the companies to find defects before their digital products reach the market. However, to increase the testing coverage, companies must adopt automated testing methods. You can consult a reliable automated testing company to help you with automated testing.